Boston: Governor Signs Bill Dedicating Pembroke Intersection to James ‘Tiny’ Brown

An intersection in Pembroke will now be a permanent tribute to a well-known, generous and well-liked resident who passed away over the summer.

James “Tiny” Brown was very active in the community, acting as a call firefighter, a Scout master, attending many town meetings and helping out numerous charitable organizations.

State Rep. Josh Cutler was the one who approached the Brown family with the idea of a memorial.

“Tiny Brown was someone who was a giant in Pembroke and really one of the most generous people I have had the pleasure of meeting,” said Cutler.

“This bill was an effort in a small way to pay tribute to someone who has been so generous to the town and to the whole community.”

Tiny’s son, Peter Brown, says he was surprised, but now humbled by the recognition of his father.

“When Josh first brought up the subject I fought him a little bit on it because [Tiny] wasn’t that type of person,” said Peter Brown.

“It wasn’t about him personally but it was about what he did for the town, what he did for the community and what he did for the state. So it’s about what he was and how we’d want to remember him. So when people go into Pembroke and see his name, they know that he was involved.”

The James “Tiny” Brown memorial square will be where Route 53 intersects with Route 14 in Pembroke.

Cutler says there will be an official dedication ceremony in the spring.

