Boston: Jury Sentences Carjacking Killer Gary Lee Sampson to Death

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on January 9, 2017Posted in: Local News
Gary Sampson

Gary Sampson

A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in carjackings in 2001 has been sentenced to death.

The federal jury on Monday sentenced Gary Lee Sampson to death for the Abington killing of 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo, of Kingston, but gave him a life sentence for the Marshfield killing of 69-year-old retiree Philip McCloskey, of Taunton.

The judge must follow the jury’s decision.

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged when he carjacked Rizzo and McCloskey, stabbed them more than a dozen times, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods.

Sampson was condemned to die in 2003 but later granted a new sentencing trial.

His attorney says Sampson took responsibility by confessing to the killings.

Sampson received a separate life sentence for killing a New Hampshire man the same week.

- A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.