Boston: Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Big Dig Tunnel

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on January 3, 2017Posted in: Local News

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian whose body was found inside one of the city’s busy Big Dig highway tunnels.

Troopers responded to the Tip O’Neill Tunnel at about 7 p.m. Monday for reports of debris in the roadway.

The debris turned out to be a body.

Troopers determined that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Two lanes of the highway were temporarily closed during the investigation.

The victim’s name and gender were not immediately released and the death remains under investigation.

The 1.5-mile O’Neill Tunnel carries a section of Interstate 93 under the city.

-A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.