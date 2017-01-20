Boston: Randolph Man Gets Prison in Pair of Shoebox Bank Robberies

A Randolph man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after admitting he robbed two banks by handing tellers notes demanding they put cash in a shoebox.

Gary Judge has also been sentenced in federal court this week to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to a pair of bank robbery counts last fall.

Authorities say Judge made off with more than $5,600 after entering a Century Bank in Braintree in July 2014. Prosecutors say he handed a teller a note saying “PUT THE MONEY IN THE BOX NOW, $20′S $50′S AND $100′S.”

Prosecutors say Judge performed a similar heist at a Citizens Bank branch in Milton the following month.

