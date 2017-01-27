Boston: Ride-Hailing Service for Women to Launch Next Week

An Uber-like service connecting female riders and drivers is launching in Boston following a rebranding and leadership change.

Safr says it will start its service next week on an invite-only basis. It plans to open to the wider Boston-area public starting March 1.

The company attracted attention last spring when founder Michael Pelletz announced its launch as Chariot for Women. The former Uber driver has since transferred management of the company to other executives.

The concept, which is also being developed by a New York City-based company, has faced questions about whether it runs afoul of anti-discrimination laws.

A Safr spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe the company is “mindful” of the concerns and is working with its legal advisers to make sure it’s in compliance.

