Boston: Women’s and Girls’ Hockey Day at Fenway

At Fenway Park in Boston, local teams are getting the chance to play ice hockey on the historic grounds.

On Tuesday, it was Women’s and Girls’ Hockey Day.

The girls’ teams for Noble and Greenough in Dedham and Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge) got to play in the first game of the day.

Denna Laing dropped the ceremonal puck between the two teams.

Laing, a three-sport athlete at Nobles and Princeton ice hockey captain, went on to play for the Boston Pride in the NWHL. A year ago, tragedy struck when Laing suffered a severe spinal injury at the Women’s Outdoor Classic at Gillette Stadium.

Throughout her recovery, local teams have shown support with jerseys with her Pride number 24, or through card drives.

“The people definitely, are a big motivator,” said Laing. “Everybody watching and waiting to see what’s next. Just a general drive to get back to the things I love, and just the hope that I can return to some of those things.”

On Tuesday, every player from Nobles and BB&N wore Laing’s number 24.

Nobles senior Becca Gilmore notched a hat trick in the 4-1 win.

“Incredible opportunity, especially the cause — that we’re playing for Denna Laing,” said Gilmore. “Someone who’s a fellow Nobles student and someone I know well and a lot of people know well. It’s an incredible opportunity to play for her and also just playing at Fenway, we all grew up with the Big Green and it’s pretty amazing to play here.”

On a day where Laing got to watch her two younger sisters, Lexie and Brianna, play for Harvard against Boston College on Fenway Ice, Laing hopes women’s hockey can continue to grow.

“I think that the NWHL and CWHL are doing a really great job. Those girls are definitely doing their best to support the growth of women’s hockey, and hopefully it goes up from here,” said Laing. “Hopefully just continuing on that path and getting women’s hockey more exposure and more fans. I think that’s definitely where this needs to go, and hopefully young girls have more and more to look forward to in the future.”

Through hard times, Laing said Nobles and the hockey world are the pillars that continue to support her.

“The support I’ve received couldn’t be any greater. The hockey world has been amazing, Boston specifically,” said Laing. “They have all been so supportive. It’s so funny, we just moved back to our house, right before Christmas. The amount of jerseys that I have in my closet, it’s like a full section. The support has been crazy, really welcomed, definitely what I needed.

