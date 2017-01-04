Brockton: 51-Year-Old Man on Bicycle Dies in Box Truck Crash

– Posted on January 4, 2017Posted in: Local News
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist who died after being struck by a box truck Tuesday night.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that at approximately 5:41 p.m. Brockton Police received a call that a bicyclist had been struck near North Montello St. and Locust St.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found 51-year-old Richard Johnson and administered medical attention.
Johnson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he later died from his injuries.
The District Attorney’s Office says the male driver of the box truck stopped upon impact, but they didn’t release the driver’s name.
The incident is being investigated by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Brockton Police, State Police C.A.R.S. Unit and Crime Scene Services.
