Brockton: Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody

A man is in custody following a bank robbery in Brockton.

Lt. William Hallisey says that at around 9:30 a.m. Friday a man walked into the Santander Bank at 25 Torrey St. and demanded money, and said a dye pack shouldn’t be used.

However, a dye pack was put in with the money, and the suspect was later spotted by an officer on West St., after it had gone off.

Hallisey says the suspect, 49-year-old Caloon Yeung of Brockton, was found with the dye all over his hands and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

