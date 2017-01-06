Brockton: City Council to Choose Council President (Audio Report)

By
Kevin Tocci
Posted on January 6, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Brockton City Council will take a vote next week to choose its next Council President.

Here’s WATD’s Kevin Tocci with the story:

Advertising

About Kevin Tocci

Kevin Tocci is a Brockton area reporter, news anchor and host of Monday Night Talk which airs on Monday nights at 6:15 p.m. on 95.9FM WATD.