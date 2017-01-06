Brockton: City Council to Choose Council President (Audio Report)

The Brockton City Council will take a vote next week to choose its next Council President.
Here’s WATD’s Kevin Tocci with the story:
Advertising
The Brockton City Council will take a vote next week to choose its next Council President.
Here’s WATD’s Kevin Tocci with the story:
Advertising
Advertising
|About WATD-FM
|WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...
WordPress Powered Website - ACTSmart, Inc
Copyright 95.9 WATD FM. All Rights Reserved.