Brockton: DA’s Office Releases More Information on Deadly Shooting (Audio Report)

During a press conference on Tuesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said that authorities became involved after receiving a missing person call.
Cruz says an investigation then began which lead police to the victim’s ex-boyfriend
The car was found in Dorchester and Andrade was later found dead in a wooded area off Interstate 93 in Braintree at about midnight, in what appeared to be a suicide.
Cruz says although there were no reported incidents between the two, Monteiro expressed concern that Andrade would react violently if he found out she was in a new relationship.
Cruz says the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.
