Brockton: Man Receives Life Sentence for 2012 Killing

A life sentence was handed down for a Brockton man following his conviction on murder charges.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced on Thursday that 32-year-old Dominic Tassy was convicted on charges of Second Degree Murder and Intimidation of a Witness for the 2012 killing of Lonnie Robinson, 36, of Brockton.

Cruz tells WATD News that Tassy and an accomplice were accused if shooting a man who was sitting in a parked car.

“The allegation was that they pulled a shotgun out at shot this defenseless man in the front driver seat of his car at 63 Perkins Ave. in Brockton. And as a result [thanks] to really good work by the police and the DAs assigned to the case, the right thing happened yesterday,” said Cruz.

Cruz says the trial lasted seven days and the jury deliberated three days before rendering a decision.

“A 7-day trial is a long time. The jury was out for a few days but I believe they made the right decision,” said Cruz.

Tassy will serve a minimum of 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

Tassy’s alleged accomplice and shooter, 29-year-old Jerome Almonor, will go on trial later this year.

Advertising