Brockton: Woman Charged with Stealing Christmas Packages Due in Court Today

A Whitman woman charged with stealing packages from Whitman, Abington, and Hanson due back in court today.

43-year-old Kathy Lyden, was arrested a few days before Christmas in her pickup truck after a resident reported seeing a woman take a package from his front steps and load it into her pickup. Police who went to her home say they found 60 gifts worth a combined $2,800.

She pleaded not guilty to larceny and other charges, including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, and was held on $3,000 bail but had her bail revoked in an unrelated drug case.

It was also noted in court that in connection with that case, Lyden had missed 11 drug tests.

Police say Lyden told them she needed gifts for her four children.

Whitman Deputy Police Chief Timothy Hanlon says the department just held a toy drive and would have helped her.

Her lawyer said Lyden thought the packages were insured.

Advertising