Brockton: Woman Found Murdered in Home

A woman has been found murdered inside her Brockton apartment, at 16 Green Street.

The victim is reported to have died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Initial reports say a man has been taken into custody who was the subject of a search after the woman’s body was found around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken into custody on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester Monday night after a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the car and the driver.

