Cambridge: Police Probing Whether Robbery Suspect is Prison Escapee

Massachusetts authorities are investigating whether a man who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island is the same man who attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

James Morales escaped Saturday from the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.

Massachusetts state police spokesman David Procopio says a man police believe was Morales attempted to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge on Thursday. He says authorities haven’t made a definitive identification, but the suspect resembles Morales.

Procopio says the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money, but fled without any cash.

Morales is a Cambridge native and a former Army reservist. He was being held at Wyatt on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

This story has been corrected to show Wyatt Detention Facility is privately run, not a federal prison.

- A.P. News

Advertising