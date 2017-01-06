Carver: Board of Selectmen Approve Controversial Urban Renewal Plan

The Carver Board of Selectmen voted, 4-1, to approve an Urban Renewal Plan for the North Carver Area.

The majority of the board said it was for the greater benefit for the town of Carver.

“If I was not on the board, I probably would be sitting out there in opposition to this,” said chairman Ronald Clarke. “But as a member of the board, my responsibility as Alan [Dunham] referenced, is what’s best for the Town of Carver.”

One Plympton resident voiced her objection to the plan during Clarke’s statement.

“Much as I have sympathy for the Plympton people, I live in the town of Carver,” said Clarke. “My responsibility is to the Town of Carver. The master plan has called for industrial development there for over 20 years.”

Helen Marrone voted against the proposal.

“My big concern of the Mass. 121B [Urban Renewal] is that they are forcing us local officials not to be able to take out eminent domain in its planning. I think that an overreach of government control.”

“I have always been a financial conservative and always want business in town, but I do think the way this is set up is the way to go. There’s too many uncertainties. I am thinking about everyone in Carver, but with this one, I think we can continue to work with the developers to make this work for all.”

Many residents said they support development in town, but not with eminent domain included in it.

“I don’t think a governing body, which is supposed to serve and protect the public should put the residents in such a position, and I hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Bruce Tuscher, whom the town successfully rallied behind to take his property out of the plan.

Route 44 Development — the town’s preferred developer for the Urban Renewal Plan — owns 127 acres of nearby land on Montello Street and plans to build a large industrial complex on the proposed site.

In order to build on the site, utilities and roads would have to be put in at the developer’s expense. The Urban Renewal plan would allow the developer to acquire public and 12 privately owned parcels, resulting in a 242.1 acre site.

Of 12 privately owned parcels in the area, two owners have have already reached agreements to sell.

George A. McLaughlin, III from Route 44 Development said taking land through eminent domain will be a last resort.

“I think we’re going to be able to put these other properties under agreement,” said McLaughlin. “We have a duty under our re-developer agreement to exercise good faith. I just can’t go to the Carver Redevelopment Authority and say ‘I want you to take that property, I want you to take this property.’ Because the way it works, it wouldn’t be economic for me to do that.”

Town officials said that any proposed project for the site would still have to go through various town boards.

