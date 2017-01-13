Carver: Cuts Proposed for School Budget

In Carver, town officials are discussing cuts to the school budget.

School Superintendent Scott Knief says that with a $490,000 shortfall he discovered when he became superintendent and an anticipated increase in health insurance, they’ll need to take action.

“It’s a 1.2 million dollar shortfall, and we’re proposing cuts to meet that shortfall and meet the town’s proposed number,” said Knief.

The school operating budget is 70.3% of the town’s annual revenue, the town budget is 29.7%.

The town is projected to have 32.3 million in revenue for FY 18 — 22.7 million would go to the schools.

“Ultimately right now what the town is projecting over 10 years is approximately 1.75 percent growth, and that’s really not sustainable over a ten year period,” said Knief.

Broken into two phases of proposed cuts, the second phase will take place at the next committee meeting.

“At this time we’re not asking the school committee to vote those changes. We’re asking them to consider them, we want the town to be aware of them, the community. We want to get input from the community on the proposals we’re making,” said Knief. “Eventually we’ll have a public budget hearing in February, and then the school committee will make a decision to vote on the budget, either in February or March, and that will incorporate the proposed cuts.”

The next school committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, January 23 at Carver Town Hall.

