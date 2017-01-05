Celebration of Carol Perry’s Life on Saturday, January 21 from 1-5 PM in Marshfield

A celebration of Carol Ebert Perry’s life will be held in the Daniel Webster Room of the Marshfield Tavern, 1 Proprietors Dr., Marshfield on Saturday, January 21 from 1-5 PM.

Since 2002 Carol has received exceptional care and revolutionary treatments at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during her long battle with breast cancer. Sadly, Carol lost her courageous battle the day after Christmas 2016.

Those who know the Perry family, Ed or knew Carol, co-founder of WATD and wife of WATD Owner Ed Perry since 1973, please consider attending this celebration.

Flowers are welcome – to be added to a display for Carol.

Donations can be made to Dana-Farber in Carol’s Honor or via Myjimmyfundpage.org/give/carolperry and can also be made to the Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs in Carol’s honor or by using this online form.



To read more about Carol, click here to read the Patriot Ledger’s article on her passing.

