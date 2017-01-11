Cohasset: Cohasset Harbor Inn’s Entertainment License Hearing Continues Tonight

A continuation of an entertainment license hearing in Cohasset is scheduled for tonight (Jan. 11th).

The hearing, continued from December, stems from an incident on Sunday night, September 25th, when a number of neighbors allege there was excessive noise during a wedding party.

Several neighbors spoke at the December hearing about the noise.

The Cohasset Harbor Inn’s entertainment license was set to expire on January 1st, but was extended for 30 days.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 p.m.

