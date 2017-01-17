Cohasset: Police Department to Host Citizens Police Academy

One local police department is giving residents a chance to get an up close look at how law enforcement operates in the modern world.

The Cohasset Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy.

Police Chief William Quigley tells WATD News that the seven week program will allow residents to get a better understanding of what police officers do and why they do it.

We’re going to give people a chance to see what it is like to be a police officer. We’ll talk about some of our procedures, what protocols we have to follow and really what it is like to be a police officer in the 21st century,” said Quigley.

Quigley says that while participants will gain an enhanced knowledge of tactics and procedures used by law enforcement, he also hopes that it leads to an improved relationship between the department and the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.

“I think programs like this our huge. This is all about communication and we always want to be engaged and communicate with the people that we serve, and an open and honest dialogue is key to that and this will just further those efforts. There has been so many difficult situations throughout the year in the US and this is giving people a look into what we do locally,” said Quigley.

The classes begin Jan. 25 and will be limited to 20 people.

Application forms and other information regarding the Citizens Police Academy, can be found at cohassetpolice.org.

Advertising