Cohasset: Resolution Could Be Coming for Cohasset Harbor Inn

In Cohasset, Town Officials say there’s “productive progress” with the Cohasset Harbor Inn hearings.

The Inn has been in front of the Board of Selectmen for an alleged entertainment license violation stemming from a series of noise complaints in September.

Residents testified in a five-hour meeting in December on the issue. Some neighbors said that when the doors to an outdoor patio are closed, they cannot hear noise. But open and combined with loud music, it’s disruptive.

Special Town Counsel, James B. Lampke, met with owner Gerd Ordelheide and his attorney to work on a resolution.

Lampke suggested that the board extend the current license for the Inn to February 28 to give both sides time to reach a complete agreement.

New proposed guidelines would include improving communications between nearby residents and the Harbor Inn.

“That’s going to be enhanced by distributing a list of names and cell phone numbers that will be updated promptly if there’s any changes, so that residents, if they think there’s a problem or if they’re having a problem, can call the inn and call it to their attention.”

Lampke said such a system worked for past management before Ordelheide took ownership of the inn this past summer.

A second condition would be the inclusion of a person who would monitor noise levels and make sure doors and windows are closed after 8:00 p.m.

A third condition involves the need to close the doors for certain types of music. That’s a point still being worked out between the town and the Cohasset Harbor Inn.”

Ordelheide is represented by Attorney, John Lawler, a partner at Prince Lobel Tye.

“There’s a spirit of cooperation. We want to work with the town so that we can run successful weddings in Cohasset. I think we bring a lot to Cohasset. Not just income, but I think we bring a lot, as far as the general town is concerned,” said Lawler. “We want to work with the town and the neighbors and the town as well. We just have to work out the nuances of the agreement.”

The board voted unanimously to extend the Inn’s existing license under current conditions until February 28th, the date of the next hearing. The meeting was adjourned after about 40 minutes.

