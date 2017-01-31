Duxbury: Four People Flee from Rollover Crash on Rt. 3

– Posted on January 31, 2017Posted in: Local News
One person was taken into custody following a Monday night crash on Route 3.
A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher tells WATD News that at around 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over in Duxbury near Exit 12. Four people fled the scene.
One of the occupants was later found and taken to South Shore Hospital and it was determined he was wanted for a probable domestic arrest in Weymouth. He was then taken into custody by Weymouth Police.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.