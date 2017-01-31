Duxbury: Four People Flee from Rollover Crash on Rt. 3

One person was taken into custody following a Monday night crash on Route 3.

A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher tells WATD News that at around 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over in Duxbury near Exit 12. Four people fled the scene.

One of the occupants was later found and taken to South Shore Hospital and it was determined he was wanted for a probable domestic arrest in Weymouth. He was then taken into custody by Weymouth Police.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

