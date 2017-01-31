Duxbury: Transfer Station and Dog License Fees on the Rise

The Duxbury Board of Selectmen had a full agenda this week including town fee increases.

Duxbury is raising fees for the transfer station and a new fee for licensing dogs when walking on the beach.

Duxbury Finance Director John Madden says costs have gone up and it is time to raise the fees.

“Transfer Station stickers were set at $25 back in 2007 and costs have gone up. We determined that it was time to raise them from $25 to $35 for the sticker. However, the cost to seniors remain the same,” said Madden.

The FEMA flood maps were a hot topic at Monday night’s meeting as well.

Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read says there will be a meeting with Scituate and Marshfield to revamp the maps.

“There were a number of inaccuracies that all three communities identified so what we did was hired the Wood’s Hole Group to come in and assist us with the technical support we needed because we don’t have the capacity to do it ourselves and as part of that project they sort of led the charge for those three communities. We share in the expenses as a way of reducing the costs and we hope to have a better set of maps once the whole thing is completed,’ said Read.

Read urges anyone interested in the FEMA flood maps to attend a public meeting on February 7th starting at 6PM at the Furnace Brook Middle School in Marshfield.

