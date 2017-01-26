Duxbury: Zoning Amendments Proposed

The Duxbury Planning Board held hearings on proposed amendments to the town’s zoning laws ahead of the Annual Town Meeting in March.

One hearing included a proposed moratorium on marijuana establishments in town.

“The town was concerned and wanted to put a moratorium on it so we could think about where they should go, how they should be operated, that sort of thing,” said Brian Glennon, Chairman of the Planning Board.

With the state’s moratorium currently in place, they’re changing their recommendation in town.

“Assuming the state doesn’t change its mind and go back to allowing these facilities right away, we’re going to — if you will — delay the delay,” said Glennon. “We’re recommending the town consider putting this moratorium on the shelf, because effectively it would be duplicative of what the Commonwealth has already done. It’s particularly important, because with the moratorium, you only get to do it once, and we don’t want to waste that.”

Another amendment included clarifying a zoning bylaw in town to “one dwelling per lot.”

“Regardless of the square footage, if you have lots and lots of land, you can only build one dwelling on it,” said Glennon. “There’s some ambiguity under the bylaw, pursuant to an interpretation by our town counsel. So Town Meeting’s going to take that head on and vote whether we want to allow more than one dwelling on a single lot.”

The town is also making strides to become designated as a “Green Community,” making it eligible for grants from the state.

A Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic Overlay District is being proposed.

“One of things that’s a prerequisite to be a Green Community is to have some sort of alternative energy generation. That can include a wind turbine or solar. In this community, there hasn’t been a lot of support for turbines. However, we do have an existing solar array at the transfer station.”

The proposed district would be around the town transfer station on Mayflower Street.

Both amendments were “favorably recommended” to Annual Town Meeting.

The next planning board meeting will be a hearing on a potential development for the former Battelle Memorial Institute site. That meeting is scheduled for 7:00 on Feb. 8 at the Duxbury Middle/High School.

Advertising