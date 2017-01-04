East Bridgewater: Police Say Claims of Student Attack Were False

– Posted on January 4, 2017Posted in: Local News
East Bridgewater officials say that reports of a student attack East Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School turned out to be false.
Police Chief Scott Allen and School Superintendent Elizabeth Legault released a statement saying that staff members received reports from students that an eighth grade boy at the school was going to attack other students on Wednesday.
Officials say the claims were immediately investigated but it was determined that one or more students made false reports to get another student in trouble.
They say there is no danger to the community.
The statement went on to say that students found making false reports will face disciplinary action.
