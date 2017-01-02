East Bridgewater: Two Athletic Fields Vandalized

East Bridgewater Police are investigating after two athletic fields were vandalized.

Chief Scott Allen says that on Wednesday officers responded to the Gordon W. Mitchell Middle School Athletic Fields and the Church Street Fields for reports of damage.

Officers concluded that a vehicle drove onto and through the fields, causing extensive damage.

Allen says video evidence indicates that the damage to both properties took place around 7 o’clock Tuesday night and they believe the same vehicle is responsible for both incidents and they are trying to identify the license plate number of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

