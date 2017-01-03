Fall River: Police Searching Vehicle Involved in Bank Robbery

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on January 3, 2017Posted in: Local News

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a Fall River bank robbery.

A State Police dispatcher says they are looking for a red Chevy Impala with a Rhode Island Taxi Plate.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Route 24.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

