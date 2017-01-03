FL: 15 Sea Turtles Rescued off Cape Cod Will Recover in Florida

Over a dozen endangered sea turtles rescued from cold waters off Massachusetts have arrived in the Florida Keys for rehabilitation. 

The 15 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were rescued over the last few weeks from the waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and initially were treated by New England Aquarium staff. They arrived Monday at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach said the turtles will be treated with antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet. The turtles also will be kept warm in 75-degree water.

The rehabilitation is expected to take up to two months. Zirkelbach says the turtles likely will be released off Florida once they recover.

A group of private pilots donated the turtles’ flight to Florida.

-A.P. News

