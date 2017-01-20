Hanover: Town Hall Restoration Generating Colorful Discussion

Residents in Hanover have mixed feelings on what the color of Town Hall should be.

With the building slated to undergo a $1.1 million renovation in the spring, town officials held a forum to show a proposed change from the current white.

Town Planner Peter Matchak said that a forensic paint analysis test was done on the original clapboards of the building to find a historic color. They found taupe, a grey color, and an off-white trim. The current Hanover Town Hall was built in 1863.

Jim McKinnell is the President of the Norwell firm, McKinnell, McKinnell & Taylor, tasked with overseeing the renovation.

They worked with Benjamin Moore Paints to match the color from the analysis. In the catalog, the color is listed as “Roosevelt Taupe, 1539,” with an off-white color trim called “Elephant Tusk OC-8.”

“If you paint the trim a contrasting color with the siding, it makes the trim stand out,” said Peter Johnson, Chair of the Hanover Historical Commission.

“There are deep stories that get told by buildings, that’s what’s really interesting to me, once you learn a little bit.”

While some in attendance were for the proposed change, others in the crowd spoke against the change and wanted the building to stay its current white color.

But with Community Preservation Funds being used for the renovation, Johnson said they had to follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Guidelines for Historic Preservation. ”The guidelines would strongly suggest that you not pick a random color just because you like it. It needs to be historically informed.”

John Thomson, a resident of 81 years, started a petition to get an article on the Annual Town Meeting warrant for the building to stay white.

“Because that’s the color they’ve been most of my life, all my life I guess. I prefer the white, I like the way it mirrors with the church across the way.”

Resident Barbara Reincke echoed the statement, saying the all-white buildings gave the center the look of a quaint New England Village.

“There is certainly value in knowing what color that the town hall was many years ago. We learn from history, there’s historical value there. But my point is also, what we value today is important too.”

Matchak hopes to hold another forum before the Hanover Annual Town Meeting on May 1st.

