Hingham: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Song at House of Prayer Lutheran Church

In Hingham, the Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association held a service for Martin Luther King, Jr at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

“It’s a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Reverend Doctor Peter Allen. “It’s a way to bring our community together to lift up the values he lived and talked about.”

After readings from King, folk singer Kristen Graves sang with the attendees.

“It’s been an honor today, and it was been really fun,” said Graves. “I enjoy this community so much, it’s very obviously a caring and supportive community and I’m happy to be a small part of it.”

“We have more in common than we think,” added Graves. “Unity and justice are not political moves, they are simply part of our moral fiber.”

Graves was joined by four-year-old Rosemary Hurley from Hingham onstage and her pink ukulele for a song.

Clergy members and Graves closed out the service by singing “This Little Light of Mine” together.

“Coming together across religious, political differences, socioeconomic differences, racial differences and just remembering that we’re all part of the human family,” said Allen. “We’re really all one, as Doctor King said. What happens to one person affects everybody else. Remembering that helps us to be more empathetic.”

