Hingham: Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant

A Hingham police officer has been promoted to sergeant after 17 years with the department.

Hingham Police Officer Philip Emmott was one of four candidates interviewed for the position by the board of selectmen Thursday night.

The board of selectmen chose Emmott with a recommendation from Hingham Police Chief Glenn Olsson.

Olsson says Emmott gained lots of experience by working as a temporary sergeant for the past eight months and looks forward to working with all the candidates.

“I think that over that 8 months he has learned a lot. It was a process that we go through, all these gentlemen did a great job and I look forward to working with them all,” said Olsson.

Emmott says he has tremendous respect for the promotion process and is grateful.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this process. I’m extremely grateful to the chief, the deputy and of course the town of Hingham and the board of selectmen. I’m a very proud member (of the police dept.), I’m very happy.

Philip Emmott will be promoted to sergeant with the Hingham Police Department this week.

