Hingham: Police Searching for Suspect in $500 Razor Blade Theft

– Posted on January 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
Hingham Police are looking for a theft suspect.
Police say the male suspect is accused of stealing $500 worth of razor blades from CVS store on South St. at around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.
In addition Police believe he’s also the suspect in another razor theft at the same store on Dec. 1.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Hingham Police Detectives at 781-749-1212.
