Hingham: Police Searching for Suspects in House Break-In

– Posted on January 12, 2017Posted in: Local News
Hingham Police are investigating a house break.
Police say the incident took place on Deerfield Rd. on Tuesday sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
An investigation determined that the suspect, or suspects, got into the home by going to the back of the house and forcing a kitchen window open.
Several items were taken, including numerous pieces of jewelry and a large five gallon container filled with coins.
Deerfield Rd. is a dead end street located at the end of a residential neighborhood off Gardner St.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area is being asked to call Det. Philip Tracey at 781-741-1443.
