Hingham: ZBA Approves Improvements at World’s End

The Hingham Zoning Board of Appeals has given its stamp of approval for a more spacious layout at World’s End.

Representatives from the Trustees of Reservations brought forth a blueprint at Wednesday night’s ZBA meeting. The proposed new layout includes increasing the number of parking spots from 74 to 107. A new visitor’s center is also part of the plan.

Architect Vcevy Strekalovsky shares more about it:

“We’ve reduced it considerably in size and height in response to the neighborhood. We feel that it is a contemporary building but it will be something that looks like it has been there for 150 years because it fits in well with the woods. It is not a house, it is a hut. It should be very warm and welcoming,” said Strekalovsky.

Additional elements of the new World’s End plan include the widening of the entry way and an overall widening of the street that connects to it, Martin’s Lane. The plan was constructed after representatives spent months studying traffic trends in that area.

Residents expressed concern at the increasing number of visitors to the park and the ensuing traffic jams. Trustees of Reservations Attorney Dan Brewer says the intent of the plan is not to bring in more people, but to fix traffic problems existing since 2002.

“We’ve had historical visitation for the last 5 years, averaging about 56,000 and clearly the facilities that exist now are clearly inadequate to support that level of use, and this project was designed to correct those inadequacies,” said Brewer.

The widening of World’s End will receive the official green light if the Hingham Planning Board approves the proposal at their next meeting on February 6.

