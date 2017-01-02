Holbrook: 63-Year-Old Milton Man Killed in Train Crash

Milton resident, Gary Longo, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that was hit by an inbound Middleborough Commuter Rail Train on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation shows that 63-year-old Longo was attempting to drive around the crossing gates when his vehicle was struck by the train.

David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney, says Longo was transported to South Shore Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Approximately 42 passengers were taken off the train and put on a shuttle bus.

The incident remains under investigation.

