Holbrook: One Dead in Crash Between Car and an MBTA Commuter Train

One person has been killed after a vehicle collides with an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Holbrook.
When police arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle, that was driven by a man in his sixties, after it was hit by an inbound Middleborough Commuter Rail train.
The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation shows that the man was trying to drive around the crossing gates.
As a result of the crash, police shut down Route 139 near the commuter rail station.
The passengers were taken off the train and put on a shuttle bus.
The incident remains under investigation.
