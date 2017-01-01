Holbrook: One Dead in Crash Between Car and an MBTA Commuter Train

By
David Skill
Posted on January 1, 2017Posted in: Local News

One person has been killed after a vehicle collides with an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Holbrook. 

When police arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle, that was driven by a man in his sixties, after it was hit by an inbound Middleborough Commuter Rail train. 

The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation shows that the man was trying to drive around the crossing gates. 

As a result of the crash, police shut down Route 139 near the commuter rail station.

The passengers were taken off the train and put on a shuttle bus.

The incident remains under investigation.

