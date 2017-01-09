Hull: Town Considering Ban on Recreational Sale of Marijuana

By
David Cedrone
Posted on January 9, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Hull board of selectmen are considering placing a moratorium on the sale of recreational marijuana.

Massachusetts voters approved the ballot initiative in November which allows anyone 21 and over to posses and use limited amounts of marijuana and grow as many as 12 plants in their home.

Many cities and towns are placing the moratoriums to temporarily ban the sale of marijuana until the state provides better regulations and rules.

Hull town council James Lampke says it’s about zoning and where marijuana can and cannot be sold in town.

“Every city and town in Massachusetts is considering how they are going to deal with the passage of the commercial marijuana law. Communities have different options. It’s an issue for zoning as to which districts in their community their going to zone and allow these types of activities,” said Lampke.

Governor Baker signed a bill last week that will delay the opening of marijuana shops until mid 2018.

