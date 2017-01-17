Kingston: Library Patrons Now Have Access to Digital Media Service

Kingston Public Library has announced that library card-holders can instantly explore, borrow and enjoy dynamic content on their smartphones, tablets, computers and even on their smart TV’s. Alvin Ealy, head of adult services and reference, says Hoopla Digital is completely free and there is a lot of content with very few restrictions. The Kingston Public Library joins many libraries across North America that use Hoopla Digital. They also offer eBooks, downloadable audiobooks and movies through this service.
www.kingstonpubliclibrary.org/kpl_hoopla.htm
