Kingston: Silver Lake High School Evacuated Over ‘Potential Safety Concern’

Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston was evacuated Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Joy Blackwood issued the following statement regarding the incident.

“I am writing to provide an update to the current situation at the Silver Lake Regional School campus. Earlier this afternoon, the high school students were escorted to the middle school in cooperation with Kingston Police and Fire Departments in an abundance of caution following a potential safety concern. Local law enforcement and school administration have confirmed it is safe for the students to return to the high school at this time. Dismissal for all schools will be on time.”

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide more information as we receive it.

