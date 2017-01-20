Kingston: Silver Lake High School Evacuated Over ‘Potential Safety Concern’

– Posted on January 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston was evacuated Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Joy Blackwood issued the following statement regarding the incident.
“I am writing to provide an update to the current situation at the Silver Lake Regional School campus. Earlier this afternoon, the high school students were escorted to the middle school in cooperation with Kingston Police and Fire Departments in an abundance of caution following a potential safety concern. Local law enforcement and school administration have confirmed it is safe for the students to return to the high school at this time. Dismissal for all schools will be on time.”
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide more information as we receive it.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.