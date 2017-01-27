Lakeville: Man Accused Of Using Postal Service To Receive Marijuana Shipments

A Lakeville man is accused of receiving drug shipments through the mail.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 46-year-old Justin Healey was arrested late Thursday afternoon following a three-month long investigation which focused on suspicious packages, officials believed to contain marijuana, being sent from California to locations in Kingston and Plymouth.

The shipments were being tracked by U.S. Postal Inspectors who identified Healey as the recipient of the packages.

The DA’s office says that Healey was observed receiving multiple parcels through the U.S. Mail that were being shipped from California to 93 Cape Cod Ave. in Plymouth and to 49 Main St. in Kingston.

At one point a package was that was being tracked was addressed to a fake business in Kingston “Jay’s Vending, C/O Jay Healey.”

A delivery was arranged for the front porch of 49 Main Street in Kingston, police obtained a search warrant for the package and found it contained 10 pounds of suspected marijuana inside heat sealed bags.

That marijuana was seized by investigators.

It was learned that another package addressed to 93 Cape Cod Ave. in Plymouth was due to be delivered Thursday afternoon.

After the delivery was made, Healey was observed bringing it inside the residence.

State Police then got a search warrant and entered the home and found the package which contained 12 pounds of suspected Marijuana in heat sealed bags.

A further search of the residence uncovered 13 additional pounds of Marijuana in heat sealed bags, a heat sealer, digital scale, packaging materials, paperwork, including money order receipts, 100 jars of THC Gel, multiple cell phones and $1,200 in cash.

Warrants were also executed in Lakeville and Kingston where THC/Hash Oil, approximately $3,500 in cash, a cell phone and money order receipt were also seized.

Healey was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance, Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Substance, THC/Hash Oil.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court February 10.

Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, the United States Police Inspectors, Kingston Police, Lakeville Police and Plymouth Police all participated in the investigation.

