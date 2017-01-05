MA: Escaped Prisoner Captured in Somerville

Authorities say a man who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve has been captured in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. marshal in Rhode Island say James Morales was captured Thursday afternoon in Somerville.

They did not immediately release any other details.

U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth said he expects a news conference to be held later Thursday in Massachusetts.

Morales escaped from the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday. He was being held on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

Earlier Thursday, authorities said they were investigating whether Morales is the same man who attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

- A.P. News

