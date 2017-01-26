MA: House Approves Pay Hikes for Politicians

The Massachusetts House has approved a bill calling for nearly $18 million in annual pay raises for legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 115-44 on Wednesday to send the bill to the Senate, where debate is expected on Thursday.

Nine Democrats joined all 35 Republicans in voting against the measure, but the margin would still be sufficient to override any potential veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The House earlier rejected a GOP bid to hold further public hearings on the bill.

The proposal increases annual stipends paid to legislative leaders and committee chairs, some by more than 40 percent.

It would raise Baker’s salary $151,800 to $185,000, with an additional $65,000 housing allowance. The governor has said he is “quite content” with his current salary.

- A.P. News

