Marshfield: 40B Project Proposed for Enterprise Drive

Mill Creek Residential Trust has plans for a corner of Marshfield’s Enterprise Park. A national real estate developer with more than $15 billion worth of building experience proposes 270 rental apartments there. A so-called 40B development, 68 of the apartments would rent for less than the majority. Vice president for development at Mill Creek Caroline Mantel.

“We are proposing a 270 unit project in the town of Marshfield. We feel that there is a great need on the South Shore for these types of projects of this size and quality. There will be about 25% of the units considered affordable, which will increase the percentage of the overall housing inventory in Marshfield, getting you to a better point of reaching the state threshold of 10% minimum affordable units for the town,” said Mantel.

Representatives of Mill Creek met with the Marshfield Zoning Board Monday night to begin the review process. They will make a full presentation in a public hearing February 21st.

Advertising