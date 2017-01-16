Marshfield: 8-Year-Old Boy Honored For Saving Own Family from House Fire

The Bolger Family pose with the Marshfield Fire Dept, Cindy Ouellette (R) and Marshfield School Superintendent Jeff Granatino (L).
A second grade student at Eames Way Elementary in Marshfield has earned special recognition from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Eight-year-old Brice Bolger paid special attention to the fire safety instructions at school. Back in December, he was able to save his family from a house fire using what he’d learned in school by informing his parents of a fire from their wood-burning stove:
Brice’s bravery has earned him a Young Hero Award from the Marshfield Fire Department.
Marshfield Firefighter Evan Jacobs has been a Student Awareness and Fire Education instructor at Eames Way for the past year. He is thrilled that Brice used his teachings to save his family:
Using protocol he’d learned from Marshfield Firefighter Evan Jacobs, Brice got his family and dogs out of the home.
Jacobs is proud that his teaching efforts proved to be useful:
Brice’s father Casey Bolger is thankful for the Student Awareness and Fire Education Program at Eames Way Elementary:
Brice’s 11-year-old brother Drake is excited as well:
Only 342 students have received a Young Hero’s Award for fire-related incidents since 1995.
Child fire deaths have dropped 72% since the S.A.F.E. program was put into state elementary schools in 1995.
