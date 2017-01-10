Marshfield: Clearing Buildings on Pratt Property to Make Way for Open Space

A decision is in the works to demolish the buildings on the Pratt property in Marshfield to allow for more open space.

The Marshfield Board of Selectmen met Monday night to discuss the future of the Pratt property.

Chair of the board of selectmen Steve Robbins says the property will be made into open space.

“In regards to the two dwellings on the Pratt property, there is a home and there is a barn. The whole idea for purchasing that property is the beautiful land that is overlooking the river. It was never purchased for the two dwellings, the town can’t support those dwellings and they’re in pretty bad shape. Everyone seems to be leaning towards getting them down and making more open space for those areas,” said Robbins.

The 37 acre Pratt property was approved for purchase at the 2012 town meeting for $327,000 with most of the funds coming from the Community Preservation Committee.

Some ideas for the property located on South River Street include walking trails and canoe and kayak access from the South River.

