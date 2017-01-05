Marshfield: Drug Prevention Forum for Parents

– Posted on January 5, 2017Posted in: Local News
Parents are invited to a “Brain Drain” Drug and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention program at Furnace Brook Middle School.
The program will expound upon the effects of gateway drugs and other drug trends, as well as teaching parents effective communication skills with their children regarding recent drug epidemics in the area.
Chair of the Marshfield Drug Task Force Tom Sullivan hopes for a good turnout for this seminar.
“I think it is important that all parents continue to self educate themselves and bring awareness within their families to help curb the addiction trends we’re seeing here in Marshfield,” said Sullivan.
Seventh grade students at Furnace Brook will receive the Brain Drain presentations during the day.
The Brain Drain parents program will take place at 7 p.m. tonight.
