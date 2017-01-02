Marshfield: Polar Plunge at Rexhame Beach (Audio Report)

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on January 2, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

They gather. They jump in the ocean together. They have their reasons.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson attended the annual News Year’s Day polar plunge on Rexhame Beach in Marshfield:

IMG_1285 IMG_1284 IMG_1283 IMG_1282 IMG_1281 IMG_1280 IMG_1279 IMG_1278 IMG_1276

