Marshfield: Public Outcry After Varsity Football Head Coaching Job Goes Up for Grabs (+ Audio)

Marshfield High School Varsity Head Football Coach Lou Silva could be out of a job — a position he’s held since 1981.

Silva told WATD News he was informed by Principal Robert Keuther that he was seeking applicants for the position, because he wanted it to be filled by someone who was already a full-time employee at the school:

“What I was told is the high school would like their head football coach to be a teacher … in the building, that’s what I was told — that they want their head football coach in the building, full-time. And I’m retired as the athletic director, so I’m not there full-time. And that’s what I was told,” said Silva.

While saying he could re-apply for the position Silva says that, given their criteria, it seems unlikely he’d be eligible:

“At this time, to tell you truthfully, I don’t have any plans to re-apply because I don’t have a chance of regaining the position because I am not in the building — I am retired,” said Silva.

An online petition has been started at change.org calling for Silva’s reinstatement.

WATD News reached to school officials for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

