Marshfield: Rally for Coach Silva Heading to School Committee Meeting

Those advocating for Marshfield High School Football Coach Lou Silva’s reinstatement are announcing another initiative.

On the heels of Tuesday night’s protest in support of Silva, who’s been the head football coach in town since 1981, protest organizer Chris Robertson tells WATD News they plan to take their fight directly to the School Committee.

“January 24, this coming Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Seth Ventress Building at 76 South River Street in Marshfield there is a school committee meeting and anyone can come and speak about coach Silva and share how important he’s been in their life,” Robertson told WATD.

“We’re requesting people from 1973 to present. We would love for the present Marshfield High School students to speak because they’re our future.”

In addition, Robertson says they are also producing t-shirts that will allow people to visibly show their support for Silva.

“We will be selling shirts to show our support for Coach Silva. Shirts will be $10 — on the front there is a picture of a ram and on the back it says #InLouWeTrust,” said Robertson.

“We will be at the Craft Barbering Co. in Pembroke this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until we are out of shirts. We will be selling at least 300 for now and can order more.”

The group is speaking with a local company to generate more protest signs and is asking other businesses to get involved, too.

“We’re also encouraging businesses who have letter boards to put up ‘In Lou We Trust,’ #InLouWeTrust, ‘Get Coach Silva Back’ — whatever they feel is appropriate,” said Robertson.

“The more advertising we have from our town the more support we show for the man who’s done so much for us.”

