Marshfield: Selectmen Discuss a Large Donation from a Resident and the Future of Legalized Marijuana

By
David Cedrone
Posted on January 11, 2017Posted in: Local News

Marshfield resident Stuart Morris Hipkins has offered a $78,000 donation to the town to help pay for a new water main.

Marshfield town administrator Rocco Longo says the decision to accept the donation will be voted for at town meeting.

“The DPW worked with a resident to extend water service to an area that doesn’t have it. This isn’t the concluding act, they’re still some complications but the board will address a portion of that by acknowledging a gift of $78,000 worth of pipe. It is very complicated, it will have to go to town meeting because there are easements involved,” said Longo.

Longo also says a temporary moratorium or ban may be implemented in Marshfield to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill on December 30th aimed at delaying by up to six months the opening of pot shops in the state until mid-2018.

About David Cedrone

David Cedrone started in radio at the campus of Rutgers University at WRSU. He also worked for the Rutgers newspaper The Daily Targum. After graduating from Rutgers he went to work as a newspaper reporter but found his true passion in radio news. He left WATD for a short time and went to work for CBS radio as a sales executive. David returned to WATD and says he has never been so passionate about his work as a radio reporter and fill-in anchor. David also reads news for TIC on Sunday mornings. David lives in Duxbury with his wife Stephanie and his four children.