Marshfield: Selectmen Discuss a Large Donation from a Resident and the Future of Legalized Marijuana

Marshfield resident Stuart Morris Hipkins has offered a $78,000 donation to the town to help pay for a new water main.

Marshfield town administrator Rocco Longo says the decision to accept the donation will be voted for at town meeting.

“The DPW worked with a resident to extend water service to an area that doesn’t have it. This isn’t the concluding act, they’re still some complications but the board will address a portion of that by acknowledging a gift of $78,000 worth of pipe. It is very complicated, it will have to go to town meeting because there are easements involved,” said Longo.

Longo also says a temporary moratorium or ban may be implemented in Marshfield to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill on December 30th aimed at delaying by up to six months the opening of pot shops in the state until mid-2018.

