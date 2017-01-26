Marshfield: Town’s Website Gets a Makeover

Marshfield’s town website is receiving an overhaul and will have a brand new look.

Marshfield’s IT Director John Nash has been revamping the town website over the past few months and has made changes that will make it easier to find information and pay bills.

Nash also says Marshfield residents that want a burn permit can do it right from their computer or smart device.

“The latest addition to the town website is electronic burn permits. Instead of driving down to the fire station to buy a permit you can go to the website and pay with a credit card and you’ll have it immediately,” said Nash.

Nash says Marshfield’s new website should be up and running in the next two weeks.

